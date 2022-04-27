Fast and Furious 10: Terrible news!

One of the basic pillars of the greatest action saga in cinema will not be in the movie Fast and Furious 10.

Director Justin Lin Leaving Fast and Furious 10 Over Creative Differences! This is very bad news, because after taking care of 5 installments of the saga, he seemed the right person to take care of the next films. Also, filming is about to start, so they will have to choose a replacement as soon as possible so there are no delays. Fortunately, justin lin he will continue to act as a producer, so at least he will be able to contribute all his experience to the new production.

This has been revealed by himself justin lin in social networks:

“With the support of Universal, I made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast and Furious 10, while staying on the project as producer. For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to film the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”

According to dead linethe decision of justin lin to retire as director of Fast and Furious 10 is due to “creative differences”, but will still remain on the project as a producer. The report goes on to say that some filming will continue with the second unit, but principal photography will take a short hiatus while a replacement director is found. So there will be an announcement very soon. Could Vin Diesel take over directing?

Fast and Furious 10 will be released on May 19, 2023. The film will feature a spectacular cast led by great movie stars such as Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Daniela Melchior, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Brie Larson, and Charlize Theron. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.