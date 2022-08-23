Fast and Furious 10 threatened? Los Angeles residents ready to do anything to prevent the shooting

The cinema release of Fast and Furious 10, expected in April 2023 on our screens, is it compromised? We reassure you, the answer is no, but the production of the film is experiencing a new unexpected twist. While this new episode of the saga (which will also be the last) was recently marked by the resignation of director Justin Lin at the start of filming, he is now facing the anger of the inhabitants of Los Angeles.

The filming of Fast and Furious 10 threatens ?

Fans of the franchise know it, it is in the Angelina Heights district that Bob’s Market is located, the family store of the family of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), but also his house. Also, unsurprisingly, Louis Leterrier – the new director attached to this project, aims to film a few scenes there this summer in order to return to the sources of Fast & Furious.

The problem ? Residents of this neighborhood have announced that they are planning a huge protest this Friday, August 26, 2022, when filming is currently scheduled. And the reason for that is simple: they are fed up with the bad publicity of the film. For years, the neighborhood has indeed been subject to the invasion of many fans who, in addition to squatting the sidewalks to take a few photos, use the road to slip into the shoes of their favorite characters.

As Variety reveals, “Almost every night, car driving fans drive at high speeds to make donuts (these skids that leave traces, editor’s note) in front of the store, in addition to doing speed races“.

An unbearable situation for the inhabitants who, in addition to daily noise, must constantly juggle the danger around. It has been observed that since the Covid-19 pandemic, fatal car accidents have increased at a record rate. While these illegal races would have become a real scourge in Los Angeles, deaths on American roads would have jumped 21% in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020.

>> Fast and Furious 10: Jason Momoa will be the big villain of the next film <<

The saga accused of glorifying speed racing

Also, in order to avoid yet another critical publicity to this neighborhood and the emergence of new bad ideas from some somewhat stupid and dangerous fans, the residents – who have learned that the upcoming filming will stage a chaotic event with “the simulation of an emergency services intervention, through aerial shots, road spraying and the use of atmospheric smoke“, would now be ready to do anything to ruin the plans of the producers.

“If this shoot is given the green light to take place in Angelino Heights, we will organize a huge protest and invite all journalists to film us protesting against this film, whether it is during the day or at night.wrote a resident in an email obtained by Variety. This protest will be held to honor the memory of the 178 people who were killed by street racers in Los Angeles and to raise awareness of Universal’s shame for their disdain for this racing epidemic that is taking its toll. origin with his films, and which he continues to promote“.

Interviewed by Variety, a witness even revealed that he had already been threatened with a gun by a fan of Fast and Furious who refused to stop rolling anyhow in the street. For its part, Universal has not yet wished to react to these concerns and these threats of demonstration.