Fast and Furious 10, video: Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel on set of Fast X with a fast car | Films

Actors Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa look more than happy on the set of “Fast & Furious” 10, even after the controversial departure of the director and his subsequent replacement by a Marvel filmmaker. The stars of “Fast X”, the tenth film in the race car saga, recorded a charismatic video together revealing a little of what will appear on the tape.

Everything seems to be going well in the recordings of the next Universal Pictures film, to the point that the protagonist of “Aquaman” has the luxury of taking a nap on top of his car.

This is what is shown in the video recorded by the famous Dominic Toretto, where he appears next to the new villain of the franchise.

“ Jason, what are you doing out here in the car? And how are you feeling?” Vin Diesel asks the Hawaiian actor.

“How I feel? I feel amazing, it’s day one. You and me together, friend ”, Jason Momoa replies before showing him his shiny vehicle.

“I finally got a fast car!”, Says the new member of ‘The family’ in the video. “This is going to be a good one,” they both add at the end.

From the description of the video we know that both artists are in week 5 of filming and that they are recording an “intense and new action sequence”.

The family of “Fast and Furious” grows

The tape will also feature the participation of Brie Larson, with whom Vin Diesel shared a photo along with an emotional message on their networks.

Charlize Theron will also return to “Fast and Furious” 10 after having been in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”.