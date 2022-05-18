Entertainment

Fast and Furious 10, video: Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel on set of Fast X with a fast car | Films

Actors Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa look more than happy on the set of “Fast & Furious” 10, even after the controversial departure of the director and his subsequent replacement by a Marvel filmmaker. The stars of “Fast X”, the tenth film in the race car saga, recorded a charismatic video together revealing a little of what will appear on the tape.

