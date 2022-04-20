Entertainment

Fast and furious 10: Vien Diesel confirms the start of filming with the official title and logo of the film | Fast X, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa | Cinema and series

“Fast and Furious 10″ has officially started its recordings and Vin Diesel has revealed on his social networks what the title of the new film in the saga will be, along with its renewed logo. The news comes after the confirmation of Brie Larson’s participation in the tape. This will be added to the villain played by Jason Momoa.

