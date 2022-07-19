Fast and Furious 10: Vin Diesel announces the arrival of an Avengers in the cast

Only two films separate us from the end of the “Fast and Furious” saga. For the 10th episode, which should arrive on our screens next year, Vin Diesel wants to build a cast that throws. After the arrival in the cast of Jason Momoa, it is an MCU star who does the same.

Soon the end of Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious saga continues to be synonymous with box office success. The latest episode released in July 2021 has garnered $726 million worldwide. A substantial and remarkable sum in an era still dominated by the Covid-19 threat. If some feel that the saga is pulling too hard, they will be happy to learn that this story will end soon. Indeed, the next two opuses will serve as a conclusion! Suffice to say that this final sprint must put the package in order to satisfy the fans and the conductor, Vin Diesel, is well aware of it.

Fast and Furious 10 : an MCU star joins the family

Part of that will be through the cast, which must continue to rely on current family members, while trying to bring in fresh blood. Precisely, the distribution of Fast and Furious 10 began to welcome new recruits. First, it was Daniela Melchior who joined the ship, then, and above all, Jason Momoa as the Big Bad. The two have distinguished themselves in DC films but are now a Marvel star who has just been enlisted. Vin Diesel announced on his Instagram account that Brie Larson would be part of the adventure.

Yeah, yeah, yeah… You see that angel on my shoulder crack me up, and you’re like “it’s Captain Marvel”. There is clearly love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see though is the character that will be featured in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intelligence… Her Oscar haha, she is that deep soul that will add something you didn’t expect. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.

As it does not fail to specify, the actress is largely known for donning the Captain Marvel costume in the MCU. She is the first Marvel superheroine to have an entire movie centered around her. We will find it in the continuation of the extended universe, with in particular The Marvels.

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) – Captain Marvel ©Marvel Studios 2019

To go back to Fast and Furious 10, it is still too early to know which character Brie Larson will camp. The scenario is kept secret but we suspect that it will rather be in the camp of the good guys. It is in any case a surprise to see her join the saga. As we said before, Vin Diesel wants to bring back big names that speak to the public.

Fast and Furious 10 will still be directed by Justin Lin and is due out on our screens May 24, 2023.