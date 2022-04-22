Fast and Furious 10: Vin Diesel explains why he rejected a first script

Vin Diesel recently announced the start of filming for the tenth and penultimate film in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. And the actor revealed that before giving his approval for the final scenario, he rejected a first script because it did not include one of the key characters of the saga.

Vin Diesel does wanted to no Fast and Furious 10 without Mia

Following the release of the ninth film in the franchise in 2021, Fast and Furious 10 is currently in preparation. We don’t yet know anything about the plot of this new opus. On the other hand, announcements about his casting have multiplied in recent weeks. We recently learned that Jason Momoa would play the villain of the film. And Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson would also be there. Unlike Dwayne Johnson.

And as he does regularly, Vin Diesel recently gave news of FastX on his instagram account. The interpreter of Dom Toretto announced that the start of filming had begun. But he also revealed that before the film’s final script was found, he had initially rejected an early version of the script. And he gave the reason.

The actor explained that Mia TorettoDom’s sister, was not present in the version in question. Diesel therefore refused this scenario, because he absolutely wanted the character played by Jordana Brewster to be there for the end of the saga.

Will Brian also be return ?

In the same post, Diesel also once again cast doubt on a possible return of Brian in FastX. Mia’s companion has not appeared since the seventh film because of the disappearance of his interpreter, Paul Walker, in 2013. After the tragedy, the technical teams of the seventh opus were able to bring him back in the desired scenes. thanks to special effects and his two brothers, Cody and Caleb, who had lent their faces for the footage in question. And the latter could return for the next film.

A few weeks ago, Vin Diesel had thus hinted that the character of Brian could make his return. The director of the feature film, Justin Lin, also mentioned this possibility in April 2021, then in June of the same year. And in his post to confirm the presence of Mia in the tenth film, Diesel drops the following sentence:

When his mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen… I don’t have to tell you how seriously I take it. »

The actor could, however, simply be referring here to a past moment. Paul Walker’s mother may have asked him to bring her son back to one of the previous films in the franchise. Like Fast & Furious 4since Brian was not present in the third opus.

But it cannot be excluded that Diesel talks about the upcoming film. The presence of Mia, the character’s wife, in any case allows fans who want to see Brian again to keep hope.

See you in May 2023 in the rooms

Anyway, it will be necessary to wait a little more than a year before being able to discover Fast X. Its release is scheduled for May 24, 2023 in French cinemas, hoping that it will not be postponed. As a reminder, the film is considered the first part of the last chapter of the saga.

An eleventh and last feature film, which should arrive a year after the release of the tenth, will therefore conclude the story begun in 2001. The franchise could however continue afterwards with spin-offsincluding one about its main female characters.