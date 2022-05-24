Fast and Furious 10: Vin Diesel has found his grandma and she has an Oscar! – Cinema news

In the Toretto family we ask for the grandmother! Vin Diesel has just announced the name of the actress who will play the role of his grandma in Fast X.

While the filming of Fast X began several weeks ago, the cast continues to grow.

After the recent announcements of Alan Ritchson, the return of Scott Eastwood in the role of Little Nobody and the possible comeback of Brian O’Conner (played by the brother of Paul Walker), it is the actress Rita Moreno who joins shooting.

The latter will play the grandmother of Dom (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) in the penultimate opus of the saga. The Toretto family therefore continues to grow.

As usual, Vin Diesel announced the news via his Instagram account. In a video where he poses alongside the actress and Michelle Rodriguez he says: “It’s been my lifelong dream to work with Rita Moreno, and having her there to play my grandmother is good for my soul.“before adding”i am so blessed.”

Who is Rita Moreno? Born in 1931 in Puerto Rico, Rita Moreno rose to prominence as Anita, Bernardo’s girlfriend, in West Side Story by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. Role for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.



Agency / Bestimage Rita Moreno

After several secondary appearances in film and television, in 1997 the actress landed the role of Sister Pete, a democratic nun with a big heart in the prison series Oz. The HBO series, which is considered one of the best of all time, lasts 6 seasons until 2003.