Fast and Furious 10: Vin Diesel has found his grandma and she has an Oscar! – Cinema news
In the Toretto family we ask for the grandmother! Vin Diesel has just announced the name of the actress who will play the role of his grandma in Fast X.
While the filming of Fast X began several weeks ago, the cast continues to grow.
As usual, Vin Diesel announced the news via his Instagram account. In a video where he poses alongside the actress and Michelle Rodriguez he says: “It’s been my lifelong dream to work with Rita Moreno, and having her there to play my grandmother is good for my soul.“before adding”i am so blessed.”
Who is Rita Moreno?
Born in 1931 in Puerto Rico, Rita Moreno rose to prominence as Anita, Bernardo’s girlfriend, in West Side Story by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. Role for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
After several secondary appearances in film and television, in 1997 the actress landed the role of Sister Pete, a democratic nun with a big heart in the prison series Oz. The HBO series, which is considered one of the best of all time, lasts 6 seasons until 2003.
In 2019, she starred in the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, in which she played Valentina, a character inspired by Doc, the drugstore owner in the musical. At 90 (hence her joke about her advanced age), she therefore joins the cast of the action film Fast X.
Since the start of filming, Vin Diesel has been sharing behind-the-scenes production of Fast X on his Instagram account. The feature film, now directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier after the hasty departure of Justin Lin, will be released in theaters on May 24, 2023.