Fast and Furious 10: Vin Diesel opens on the return of Dwayne Johnson (PHOTO)

Some loves do not end, they make huge rounds and then come back. This statement is very valid for Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel which, through a post on Instagram, presented the return of The Rock in Fast and Furious 10.

Through his Instagram profile, Vin Diesel shared a photo with Dwayne Johnson from Fast and Furious 6 and wrote: “Honored to have created such iconic moments in this saga. I don’t think about it as much as I should. Maybe because I always think about the future and what we will continue to do. I send you all my love!”. Dwayne Johnson answered: “Great shot, brother! We had fun and created a lot of iconic moments that I am really proud of”.

The feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson took place during the production of Fast and Furious 8 and developed mainly on social networks. Later, The Rock’s absence from Fast and Furious 9 and the start of an individual spin-off based on the character of Luke Hobbs was confirmed. Before returning in time to produce Fast and Furious 10, Dwayne Johnson threw water on the fire by publicly thanking Vin Diesel for his professional and emotional support.

As reported by CBR, Universal announced last October that it intends to end the Fast and Furious franchise with the eleventh episode. Meanwhile, Johnson has also confirmed the processing of the Hobbs & Shaw sequel: “We are developing the new film and I’m really excited”. In the ninth episode of Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel will have to contend with John Cena and will have to travel to London, Tokyo, Edinburgh and Tbilisi. Obviously, the past will once again strike with all its strength and Dom Toretto’s old sins will come to the surface. Directed by Justin Lin, F9 will star Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Cardi B. The film will hit theaters on May 28, 2021.