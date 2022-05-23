Fast and Furious 10: Vin Diesel shares tender photo with Brie Larson | Films

Irais M.

The Captain Marvel actress will join the franchise starting with Fast X.

Vin Diesel shared a photo with Brie Larson, as well as an emotional message for the actress and her character in Fast X, via Instagram. “There are some people you will meet in life… that will change you, change your family… change the world, forever!” the 54-year-old actor posted.

This dedication was accompanied by a photo in which Vin Diesel appears characterized as Dominic Toretto. In the behind-the-scenes image, Brie Larson appears leaning on the actor’s shoulder, a scene that seems to be part of the next installment of Fast and furious.

So far not much is known about the character Brie Larson, 32, will play in the franchise. However, everything indicates that the role of the actress from Captain Marvel It will be crucial for the closure of the saga.

Fast X: More about the next installment of ‘Fast and Furious’

The new film in the franchise will star Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron and more. Fast X

will be directed by Louis Leterrier (Hulk: The Incredible Man), who joined the project after the resignation of Justin Lin .

The tenth installment of Fast and furious will premiere on May 19, 2023 and the sequel to the film will arrive the following year. He is also working on a spin-off of the franchise starring a woman.

Curiously, Vin Diesel and Brie Larson’s photo was published on Thursday (May 19), just one year before the arrival of Fast X to movie theaters.