Fast and Furious 10: Vin Diesel unveils a first behind-the-scenes video

By Boris S.



– Posted on 25 Apr 2022 at 11:18

FastX, Let’s go ! The production of the highly anticipated tenth and final film in the franchise Fast and Furious has finally started. On this occasion, Vin Diesel unveiled a first behind-the-scenes video. Fasten your seat belts!

On June 24, the franchise Fast and Furious will roar one last time at the cinema in a final opus eagerly awaited by fans of diesel fuel and big muscles. This latest adventure soberly titled FastX will mark the last lap of one of the great heroes of the saga: Vin Diesel, alias Dominic Toretto. The actor will share the poster with other faithful second knives, including Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel. FastX will also give new faces the opportunity to join the more than twenty-year-old franchise.

On the asphalt, Dominic Toretto will notably face a new villain embodied by Jason Momoa. Vin Diesel will also jostle with two fellow franchisees, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad). At the realization, Justin Lin will take care of staging muscular acrobatics, a year after having turned Fast and Furious 9 last year. On the occasion of FastX, the filmmaker passed exceptionally in front of the camera in a video shot by Vin Diesel after a week of shooting. And good news: FastX looks like a great great movie. Lin guarantees us to attend “ an epic ending worthy of the saga inspired by a simple magazine article in the early 2000s.

Fast and Furious 10 might be the best movie in the franchise

” Can we say that [Fast X] will be the best film in the franchise? Vin Diesel asks Justin Lin. And the director responds with disconcerting sincerity: “ In my heart, yes. Read these lines carefully: Fast and Furious 10 should be the best movie in the franchise according to Justin Lin! No offense to Dwayne Johnson who refused to return to the saga after falling out with Vin Diesel. Other famous key figures of the franchise should however make their return to the screen in FastX. It is already rumored that the film would reserve appearances for Jason Statham, Charlize Theron or Kurt Russell. We’re counting on Vin Diesel to tell us more about this tantalizing FastX in the next weeks !