Fast and Furious 10 welcomes a Marvel actress to its cast

The franchise of Fast and furious is preparing for its grand finale and is in full production of its tenth installment. Although the new film will feature the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kangamong others, new faces will also be added.

Months ago, the presence of Jason Momoa in the role of the villain of the story. At the moment little is known about the antagonist, however, Momoa has described his character as an “extravagant” and “misunderstood” guy. He recently joined Daniela Melchiorthe actress of Suicide Squadin a role for the moment unknown.

