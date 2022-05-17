Fast and Furious 10: what is this miracle that Vin Diesel talks about?

By Boris S.



Currently filming in Europe, Fast and Furious 10 can count on its strong cast. Franchise veteran Vin Diesel is documenting the film’s production on his social media. The actor speaks today of a small miracle. We explain it all to you!

Last month began production of FastXtenth opus and penultimate chapter of the saga Fast and Furious born in the early 2000s from a magazine article. A project launched at full speed, even a little too quickly, according to the accidents which are beginning to accumulate dangerously. At the end of April, director Justin Lin, at the helm of no less than five opuses in the franchise, resigned after a ” major disagreement with Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto). It only took a few days to get production back on track with the arrival on board of filmmaker Louis Leterrier (The carrier), now in charge of the feature film promised in dark rooms on May 24, 2023.

In the shoes of the future villain of the franchise, Jason Momoa has also done his thing by taking photos in the Holy Chapel in Rome, a freedom that he should not have granted himself according to the regulations in force at the Vatican. succeed in turning Fast and Furious 10 now holds the miracle “According to Vin Diesel who spoke alongside Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) in an Instagram video two days ago: “ It’s a real blessing to be able to shoot this tenth chapter. We are so lucky. It reminds us to live in gratitude. It’s a miracle you’ve been with us for so long and we’re happy to be able to do something for you. “And Nathalie Emmanuel to conclude:” Well said ! »

The production of Fast and Furious 10 seems to have finally found its stride. Vin Diesel does not hide his happiness to find his big family, made up of Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, but also to meet new faces, including Jason Momoa, Brie Larson or Daniela Melchior. The big-armed actor, however, failed to convince his comrade Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs) to appear in FastX. Diesel had also launched a public appeal, a ” example of handling “according to The Rock who has confirmed that he will not be in any of the last two chapters of the saga. No need to wait for a miracle on his side…