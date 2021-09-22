Fast and Furious 10: what to expect from the conclusion of the saga

While the ninth chapter just landed in the cinema, with its adrenaline load, roaring engines and breathtaking action, the already announced Fast and Furious 10 will be the beginning of the end of the saga starring Dominic Toretto. Sure, fans will be disappointed at the news that this cinematic adventure is also coming to an end, but, as Vin Diesel himself said, “Every story deserves its ending.” And what will F&F be? Below we offer information, conjectures and deductions, everything we already know and expect from the conclusion of the franchise which is completely available (except for the ninth chapter still in the room) on Sky is streaming on NOW. Warning, the article contains spoilers from Fast and Furious 9!
4Fast and Furious 10: direction, release date, the two chapters
In October 2020 it was announced that Justin Lin had been confirmed as director and that he will direct the last two films in the series, chapters 10 and 11, which would later be Part 1 and Part 2 of the same story. Filming will begin in January 2022, while for what concerns the release date, it will have to wait until April 7, 2023 (for the first part), except for delays and postponements. We remember in fact that F9 should have been released much earlier, and chapter 10 had been announced for April 2, 2021. Of course things went differently and only in the summer of 2021 we finally saw the ninth film at the cinema.
Both Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson, who will return in the saga finale, have confirmed that the two films will in effect be two parts of the same story and will be shot back-to-back, that is, simultaneously. Commenting on the split in two, Diesel said: “There is so much ground to cover. There are so many places and so many locations in the world that we have to visit “. As for the release of Fast and Furious 11, there is no news yet, but an release in spring 2024 is plausible (except for delays).