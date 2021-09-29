News

Fast and Furious 8: Helen Mirren has begged Vin Diesel to let her join the cast

Helen Mirren admitted that she literally begged Vin Diesel to join the cast of Fast and Furious 8 at a cocktail party.

Helen Mirren, during the last episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, admitted that he literally begged Vin Diesel during a cocktail party, and not having felt any shame in doing so, in order to join the cast of Fast and Furious 8.

I asked Vin to let me join the cast, I pleaded with him, literally, I was just shameless. I pleaded with him, started complaining and even started crying. I used every trick at my disposal to convince him and he couldn’t help but accept. “Mirren said.

Diesel, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, talked about Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga and revealed that Helen’s dream will finally come true in this chapter of the saga: “Without spoiling anything … I’ll tell you one thing: yes, Helen drives in this movie and it’s a fantastic scene. “

Helen Mirren, in the past, has stated that after working on the set of Fast and Furious she realized that stuntmen should be celebrated more often for their hard work: “There should be a category for stunt performers at the Oscars. They are true artists, they design the action sequences down to the smallest detail and then put them into practice. Come on Oscar, add a new category! ”


