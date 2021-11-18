Fast and Furious 9: An exclusive clip from the Director’s Cut Home Video version

Here is an exclusive clip and all the special content from the Director’s Cut Home Video version of Fast and Furious 9 released on November 17th.

The Fast Family returns in this adrenaline-charged chapter with an unreleased version of the film in the Director’s Cut from Fast & Furious 9. The film earned over $ 600 million worldwide at the box office, and now fans will finally be able to enjoy the global phenomenon at home; Fast & Furious 9 was released on November 17th in DVD, Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD formats.

Here is an exclusive clip from the Home Video director’s cut version of Fast and Furious 9.

Fast & Furious 9 – Letty and Mia F9, the ninth installment of the saga that has lasted for nearly two decades and has earned over $ 5 billion worldwide. Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life outside the box with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks around every corner. This time, the threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most …

The home-video version, in addition to the original theatrical film, contains the Director’s cut – 7 minutes longer – and over an hour of special content never seen before – including a behind-the-scenes scene without gravity, of the cars loaded with NOS and the ducks. Fans of the saga will be able to add this chapter to their collection and watch it again and again.

Also for the first time the 4K Ultra HD version will have most of the special content made in high definition! Here is the synopsis:

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) thought he had left his life as a criminal in the rearview mirror, but not even he can think of escaping the past. When Jakob (John Cena), the abandoned brother, unexpectedly re-emerges as an international spy, the family reunites to help Dom deal with the sins of his past and stop a threat on a global scale. Franchise veteran Justin Lin returns to pilot this film, making a supercharged version of Fast & Furious 9. From extended action scenes to spectacular deleted sequences, Fast & Furious 9’s Director’s cut is bursting with new content that will be available. exclusively in the home video version!

Fast & Furious 9 stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, and also stars Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film is directed by Justin Lin, former director of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the story is written by Justin Lin & Alfredo Botello and Daniel Casey. The screenplay is by Daniel Casey & Justin Lin. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

SPECIAL CONTENT IN 4K ULTRA HD AND BLU-RAY FORMATS:

Ducks

Fast & Furious 9: Risking It All: The Fast Family invites you to join the gang, as they show you how Fast & Furious 9 pushes this epic franchise to even higher heights. This special content, over 46 minutes long, includes the return of some characters, new cast members, crazy stunts, big surprises and much more;

Virtually Fast: When it comes to stunts, it seems like every Fast & Furious movie surpasses the previous one. In this special, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many real action scenes as possible, thus giving the film the authenticity that cannot be achieved with the use of special effects or CGI alone.

Changing priorities: We met many of these characters 20 years ago when the first Fast & Furious came out in 2001. Over those 20 years, not only have the characters grown and changed, but so have the actors who play them. Art often mimics life, and we get a chance to see how true it is in Fast & Furious 9.

Justice for Han: Han is alive! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis of this beloved character’s return, while the cast reveals how important it is to have Kang back.

A day on set with Justin Lin: The director’s work in any production is enormous. The work of a director of a production like Fast & Furious 9 is immeasurable. Let’s spend a day with Justin Lin and see how challenging it is to tackle a production like this, when you’re the one everyone turns to to solve problems.

John Cena: Big fan of big cars: John Cena is a true car expert, and no franchise treats cars like Fast & Furious. Watch John jump from car to car like in a candy store, with the gaze of a true fan in front of some of the most expensive and rare cars in the world.

Commentary on the film with producer / co-writer / director Justin Lin

SPECIAL DVD CONTENTS:

Ducks

Commentary on the film with producer / co-writer / director Justin Lin

The film will be available in 4K Ultra HD in a double pack including 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM and Blu-rayTM. The 4K Ultra HD disc includes the same extras as the Blu-rayTM version, many of them in stunning 4K resolution.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION 4K ULTRA HD

Genre: Action

Discs: 2

Duration: 143 minutes approx.

Video: 2160p UHD DOLBY VISION / HDR10 + / HDR10 Widescreen 2.39: 1

Audio: English Dolby Atmos; Italian, French, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Subtitles: Italian, English n / u, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Norwegian, Portuguese, Swedish

BLU-RAY TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Genre: Action

Discs: 1

Duration: 143 minutes approx.

Video: 1080i / p High-Definition 2.39: 1

Audio: English Dolby Atmos; Italian, French, Spanish Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Subtitles: Italian, English n / u, Spanish, Dutch, French, Portuguese

TECHNICAL INFORMATION DVD

Genre: Action

Discs: 1

Duration: approx. 144 minutes

Video: 2.39: 1 anamorphic panoramic format

Audio: Italian, English, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: Italian, English, French, Dutch



