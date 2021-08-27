Fast and Furious 9 Director’s Cut will be released in Home Video, also in 4K

Fast and Furious 9 it arrived very recently in theaters, to be precise the 25 June 2021, yet the Director’s Cut complete with an edition in 4K both in DVD that in Home Video will be available very soon for all fans of the saga.

Unfortunately, the situation of the COVID-19 has certainly created enormous problems in the world of cinema, since not only have the costs become very high for registrations of the films that must take place safely, but also and above all for the problems in the cinemas and the problems related to infections that have only recently been finding an improvement.

No wonder then that the manufacturers of Fast and Furious 9 have decided to release in a few months also the version on Blu-Ray and in very high definition of the film, waiting for the September 21, 2021, while that in on demand will arrive even earlier, precisely the September 7, 2021.

However, we can’t be sure if there may or may not be any actual story changes in this Director’s Cut for Fast and Furious 9, as it had previously emerged that the Justin Lin it would not have suffered substantial cuts.

Consequently, it is very likely that only some are present little goodies for fans of the series, instead of real narrative lines cut from the film, even if this still remains as a simple speculation that we recommend you take with a grain of salt.

However, the F 9 achieved good success, despite the various problems caused by the pandemic, mainly thanks to a stellar cast with actors now symbols of the series, and also some new to what has become a real film genre.

There are for example faces such as: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel. Obviously, the strong and great condolences for the legendary cannot be missing Paul Walker, a famous character of the saga but who unfortunately died in 2013 due to a crash in his car.