Fast and Furious 9 | F9: The Fast Saga Netflix: The movie that introduced us to Toretto’s brother and brought back Han NNNNNLT Play play

list of Netflix One film from Latin America is included in this The most unlikely saga Of action cinema. would you like to meet her? Below, we present an interesting alternative to the streaming platform, featuring big stars and a storyline that challenges almost all boundaries of the genre.

“Fast and Furious 9” (also known as “F9: The Fast Saga” one of two “Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga”) is the ninth installment of the famous franchise starring Vin Diesel.

directed the film Justin LynnWho returns as filmmaker of the saga, after being in charge of the chapters third, fourth, fifth and sixth Of the series.

Thus, the feature film brings us symbolic figures Michelle Rodriguez, “Ludacris”, John Cena and Nathalie Emmanuel In an adventure that takes the heroes Till space.

Summary of the movie “Fast and Furious 9”

“Fast and Furious 9” focuses on dom toretto (Diesel), who lives a quiet life off the grid lying down (Rodriguez) and his son, the little boy brianBut they know that danger is always lurking on their horizon.

This time a threat will force Sun He must confront the sins of his past if he wants to save the people he loves most. Thus, his crew unites to stop a revolutionary plot, led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver of all time: a man who also happens to be Dom’s estranged brother. yakub (dinner).

According to the official summary, “The action spans the globe: from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the packed streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be rekindled, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.”

How to watch the movie “Fast and Furious 9”?

“Fast and Furious 9” Available through Netflix all in Latin America. So, all you need to watch it is an active subscription to the streaming service.

On the other hand, if you are in the United States or Spain, you can enjoy it through iTunes.

