Fast and Furious 9, the podcast series on the saga begins with Vin Diesel

Looking forward to seeing him in cinemas from August 18, on the big screen he deserves, fans of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga they will be able to pass the wait with a new and very intriguing proposal. From April 30 Universal Pictures indeed presents a podcast series dedicated to the films of the Fast Saga and its protagonists. First of all, and host of the initial appointment, right Vin Diesel/ Dominic Toretto.

Fast and Furious 9: Vin Diesel on video to support the reopening of the theaters

The popular magazine made it Entertainment Weekly, from which comes the confirmation that the new season of their popular series BINGE Podcast will be completely dedicated to the saga Fast and Furious which has grossed over $ 5 billion worldwide.

Enjoy the trailer for The Fast Saga Podcast

Each of the nine episodes planned will face a film of the saga, with an exclusive interview with a member of the cast of that particular chapter. For 9 weeks, then, every Friday a new episode of the podcast will be released, during which fans will be able to discover anecdotes and backstage directly from the voice of the protagonists (including Sung Kang And Michelle Rodriguez) and the director Justin Lin.


