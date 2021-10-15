News

Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel announces the release date of the second trailer of the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actor has announced that the release date of the second trailer for the film directed by Justin Lin is set for Wednesday, April 14th

The expectation is growing for the ninth chapter of one of the most famous, popular and loved sagas of the seventh art. In the past few hours Vin Diesel, class 1967, revealed the arrival of a new trailer for the film through a short video shared on the profile Instagram that boasts more than sixty-nine million followers who follow his life every day between photo shoots, cinema, backstage shots and moments of relaxation with loved ones.

Vin Diesel, the announcement on Instagram

deepening



Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel’s son in the film

Mark Vincent Sinclair III, this is the name in the registry office, is preparing to give new adrenaline-pumping adventures to the public. In the past few hours, the actor announced the release of the second trailer of the film which will preview new images of the film directed by Justin Lin, director of four other chapters of the saga, or The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift of 2006, Fast & Furious – Original parts only of 2009, Fast & Furious of 2011 and finally Fast & Furious 6 of 2013.

deepening



Fast & Furious 9, Italian poster: new release date

Vin Diesel (PHOTO) revealed that the new trailer of the film will make its debut in a few hours, more precisely Wednesday 14 April. The announcement immediately received positive comments from the public so much so that it currently has more than one and a half million views.

Fast and Furious 9, in the film the son of Vin Diesel

deepening



Fast & Furious, the physics of action scenes: VIDEO

Over the past few weeks Variety revealed the presence of the actor’s second son and Paloma Jimenez inside the film.

The little actor will have the task of playing the role of a younger version of the protagonist, played by his father; Land footage of Vin Diesel’s son scenes were shot about two years ago.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
724
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
583
News

Cinema, all films out in October
564
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
498
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
435
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
381
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
345
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
344
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
309
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top