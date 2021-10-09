Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel invites you to return to the cinema. VIDEO

Waiting for the ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious saga (which will be released on August 18) an exciting video in which Vin Diesel describes the magic of seeing a movie in the cinema

“It’s been a long time. The streets were empty, the places where we gathered silent. We lived a year that took a tough test, but we are beginning to see the promise of a new day. For more than a hundred years, there has been. it is a place where we all gather to have fun, to escape, to go to new places: the cinema. Nothing compares to the moment when the lights go out, the projector turns on and we start dreaming. After being alone so much, you miss the old life. It’s time to go back to being together again. To smile, to cheer. We are ready to do it again. Because there is no better comeback than cinema “ With these words, Vin Diesel, in the role of Dominic Toretto, invited everyone to return to cinemas with a video in which his face alternates with images of Fast and Furious 9, the new film in the saga that will be released on August 18.







F9

Fast and Furious 9, released a new trailer for the film I live my life a quarter of a mile at a time, I don’t care about anything else … for those ten seconds I’m free. “I live my life for a quarter of a mile at a time, I don’t care for anything for those ten seconds I’m free.” In this sentence there is all the sense of the Fast & Furious saga and it is no coincidence that it is Vin Diesel who plays Dominic Toretto. Vin is the real engine of this story. On the other hand, when you choose Diesel as your stage name you can only be the protagonist of an engine saga. Vin Diesel is also an authentic Pater Familias. He is someone who tells you “I have no friends, I have a family. In Fast & Furious, Dom always shares loot equally Toretto is one who goes out of his way for everyone. On the other hand, he prefers commercial beer to craft beers made by the Friars. He is someone who seeks the gaze in a woman, he wants her 20% angel and 80% the Devil, he desires her with engine grease under his nails. Vin helps everyone in her clan from Letty to Miai, including wives, ex-girlfriends, grandchildren, children. And if someone allows themselves to break your heart, rest assured Dom will break their neck. It is no coincidence that he was born on July 18, 1967, he is of the sign of Cancer, but he is almost Leo since Vin is a Lion King, his mother was even an astrologer. Moreover, at the beginning of the roprese, the production planned to have Timothy Holyphant interpret the character of Dominc Torettoa. With all due respect to Timothty, it really would have been a whole other story, much less fast and not at all furious

Vin Diesel: Dominic "Dom" Toretto Michelle Rodriguez: Leticia "Letty" Ortiz Tyrese Gibson: Roman Pearce Ludacris: Tej Parker John Cena: Jakob Toretto Jordana Brewster: Mia Toretto Nathalie Emmanuel: Ramsey Helen Mirren: Magdalene Shaw Charlize Theron: Cipher Michael Rooker: Buddy Sung Kang: Han Seoul-Oh Don Omar: Rico Santos Lucas Black: Sean Boswell Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang return to star in the film, alongside Oscar®-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Also in the cast of Fast & Furious 9 are Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman linked to Dom's past, and Reggaeton king Ozuna in a cameo role.

Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel publishes a new promo Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life out of the loop, with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking beyond their peaceful horizon. This time, a new threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. His team reunites again to stop a world-wide conspiracy led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance pilot they have ever met: Dom’s renegade brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

Fast & Furious, Jason Statham ready to return: space for the Rock? Fast & Furious 9 sees the return to directing of Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments of the saga, when it became a global success. The action whizzes across the globe, from London to Tokyo, Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.