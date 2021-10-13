News

Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel publishes a new promo

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Vin Diesel, class 1967, opens the promo talking about the difficult period linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIALUPDATESTHE MAP) then leaving room for a sequence of adrenaline-pumping images that anticipate the release of one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Vin Diesel, the video on Instagram

deepening



Fast and Furious 9, a new trailer has been released

The American actor is ready to give the public a new chapter of one of the most successful film sagas in the history of the seventh art.

Loading...
Advertisements

In the past few hours Mark Vincent Sinclair III, this is the name in the registry office, has published a new promo of the film on the profile Instagram that matters more than sixty-nine million followers who every day follow his life between cinema, work commitments, backstage and moments of relaxation in the company of the dearest loved ones.

The film gives the public images that see the protagonist Vin Diesel (PHOTO) between car races and spectacular sequences, also present Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Charlize Theron; within a short time, the film received numerous positive comments and over two million views on Instagram.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
666
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
534
News

Cinema, all films out in October
444
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
385
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
341
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
310
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
307
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
293
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
287
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top