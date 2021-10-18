News

Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel’s son in the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Vincent Sinclair is ready for its big screen debut. The second son of the Hollywood star will take part in the awaited ninth chapter of one of the most successful sagas in the history of music playing the character of his father at an early age. The news, launched by Variety, immediately gained great media attention, increasing the curiosity of the public even more.

Fast & Furious, the role of Vincent Sinclair

deepening



Fast & Furious 9, Italian poster: new release date

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga is the film he will see Mark Vincent Sinclair III, this is the name in the registry office, in the role of Dominic Toretto. The magazine has just revealed that the second son of the actor and model Paloma Jimenez will play in the film in the role of a younger version of the protagonist.

The scenes of the little actor were shot about two years ago, in fact the shooting of the film began in June of 2019 at Leavesden Studios and then finished in November of the same year.

Fast & Furious, the ninth film

deepening



Loading...
Advertisements

The Fast and Furious series will end with the eleventh film

Vin Diesel, class 1967, is therefore preparing to return to the big screen, the distribution of the film in the cinemas of the Bel Paese is set for July 12, 2021, a date postponed due to the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIALUPDATESTHE MAP).

Justin Lin is back behind the camera for the fifth time after directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments. The American director, born in 1971, will also return for the last two titles of the saga which currently boasts a worldwide collection of 5,891,192,632 dollars.

In the cast of the ninth film we will find Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

792
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
665
News

Cinema, all films out in October
620
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
566
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
511
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
448
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
437
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
404
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
369
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
296
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top