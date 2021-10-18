Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel’s son in the film

Vincent Sinclair is ready for its big screen debut. The second son of the Hollywood star will take part in the awaited ninth chapter of one of the most successful sagas in the history of music playing the character of his father at an early age. The news, launched by Variety, immediately gained great media attention, increasing the curiosity of the public even more.
Fast & Furious, the role of Vincent Sinclair
deepening
Fast & Furious 9, Italian poster: new release date
Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga is the film he will see Mark Vincent Sinclair III, this is the name in the registry office, in the role of Dominic Toretto. The magazine has just revealed that the second son of the actor and model Paloma Jimenez will play in the film in the role of a younger version of the protagonist.
The scenes of the little actor were shot about two years ago, in fact the shooting of the film began in June of 2019 at Leavesden Studios and then finished in November of the same year.
Fast & Furious, the ninth film
deepening
The Fast and Furious series will end with the eleventh film
Vin Diesel, class 1967, is therefore preparing to return to the big screen, the distribution of the film in the cinemas of the Bel Paese is set for July 12, 2021, a date postponed due to the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP).
Justin Lin is back behind the camera for the fifth time after directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth installments. The American director, born in 1971, will also return for the last two titles of the saga which currently boasts a worldwide collection of 5,891,192,632 dollars.
In the cast of the ninth film we will find Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.