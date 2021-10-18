Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel’s son in the film

Vincent Sinclair is ready for its big screen debut. The second son of the Hollywood star will take part in the awaited ninth chapter of one of the most successful sagas in the history of music playing the character of his father at an early age. The news, launched by Variety, immediately gained great media attention, increasing the curiosity of the public even more.

Fast & Furious 9, Italian poster: new release date Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga is the film he will see Mark Vincent Sinclair III, this is the name in the registry office, in the role of Dominic Toretto. The magazine has just revealed that the second son of the actor and model Paloma Jimenez will play in the film in the role of a younger version of the protagonist. The scenes of the little actor were shot about two years ago, in fact the shooting of the film began in June of 2019 at Leavesden Studios and then finished in November of the same year.