Fast And Furious 9 will reveal the origins of Dominic Toretto

The protagonist of the well-known film saga Vin Diesel states that Fast & Furious 9 will also tell the origins of Dominic Toretto, the character he played, showing some notable events that happened before the original 2001 film.

This is what the Hollywood actor said in a long interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he also told about how this new chapter of the franchise will respond to many questions about Dominic’s past, in particular fans will come to find out why he became a notorious street criminal and link directly to the first film of the saga.

Always talking about the latter, Diesel said that the scene of the race between him and Brian O’Conner, the character played by the late Paul Walker, and which will be a further tribute to the actor who tragically died in an accident in 2013.

I was chosen to play the young Dominic TorettoVin Diesel’s son, Vincent Sinclair, which in some flashbacks will show how the relationship with his brother Jacob (played by John Cena and villain of the film) has fallen apart and how he decides to return to reveal the skeletons in the protagonist’s closet.

Fast And Furious 9 it will be the first film in a defined “final trilogy”, which will bring the franchise to a conclusion after more than twenty years. The film, except for further variations, will be released in theaters on June 25, after having received three referrals due to the health emergency.

If, in the meantime, you would like to review to get ready for this ninth chapter, you can buy the whole blu-ray box containing all eight films of the saga, at a very attractive price. You can find it by clicking on this link. If, on the other hand, you feel quite prepared, you can instead turn to the spin-off starring two characters that appeared in the last chapters: Hobbs & Shaw (interpreted respectively by Dwayne Johnson And Jason Statham), in which they will have to face super terrorists led by the terrible Brixton (played by Idris Elba). You can buy it at a great price by clicking on this link.

