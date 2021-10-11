Fast And Furious 9 will reveal the origins of Dominic Toretto

The protagonist of the well-known film saga Vin Diesel states that Fast & Furious 9 will also tell the origins of Dominic Toretto, the character he played, showing some notable events that happened before the original 2001 film.

This is what the Hollywood actor said in a long interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he also told about how this new chapter of the franchise will respond to many questions about Dominic’s past, in particular fans will come to find out why he became a notorious street criminal and link directly to the first film of the saga.

Always talking about the latter, Diesel said that the scene of the race between him and Brian O’Conner, the character played by the late Paul Walker, and which will be a further tribute to the actor who tragically died in an accident in 2013.

I was chosen to play the young Dominic TorettoVin Diesel’s son, Vincent Sinclair, which in some flashbacks will show how the relationship with his brother Jacob (played by John Cena and villain of the film) has fallen apart and how he decides to return to reveal the skeletons in the protagonist’s closet.

Fast And Furious 9 it will be the first film in a defined “final trilogy”, which will bring the franchise to a conclusion after more than twenty years. The film, except for further variations, will be released in theaters on June 25, after having received three referrals due to the health emergency.

