Fast and Furious adds Daniela Melchior for its tenth installment

One of the most popular modern film franchises today It’s Fast and Furious. The saga stems from the hit F9, and Fast & Furious 10 is set to hit theaters next year. The long-awaited tenth installment has found its newest member of the family: As reported exclusively by TheWrapDaniela Melchior from The Suicide Squad has joined the cast of the film.

Both details about the plot and who will play Melchior remain unknown at this time. DCEU star Jason Momoa was cast as the movie’s villain last month, and it would be fun to see Melchior play a villain alongside him. Melchior will also be joined by franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang. Series director Justin Lin is also returning.

As mentioned above, Melchior burst onto the scene last year with his beloved role as Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Melchor brought an emotional and heartwarming layer to the comedy film, so it will be interesting to see what he brings to this fast-paced, over-the-top franchise. Melchior’s other notable credit includes being the Portuguese voice actor for Gwen Stacy in Sony’s hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The actress will next be seen starring opposite Henry Golding in Assassin Club and Liam Neeson’s thriller Marlowe.

With the franchise coming full circle absurdity in F9, which finally saw the series go into space, it will be exciting to see how they plan to outdo themselves with the next installment. Fans won’t have to wait long, as the movie is expected to start shooting sometime this spring. The latter film was a big part of bringing moviegoers back to theaters last June, earning more than $726 million worldwide. Hopefully the tenth movie will continue that trend.

As we get closer to the film’s production start date, there will be more news about the plot and additional casting coming soon. Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. @worldwide