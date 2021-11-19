“Fast and Furious” and “Shadowhunters – City of Bones” – LiveUnict

Finally, the weekend is coming: if the cold and bad weather dampen you from spending a night out, what better way to spend it in the company of one of the films on air tonight?

Domino 2019 [Rai 4, ore 21:23]: Brian De Palma directs the stars of Game of thrones Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten, flanked by Guy Pearce. Policeman Christian Toft helplessly witnesses the death of his colleague Lars, murdered by an ISIS member; the background to the murder, however, gets darker. Helped by the young Alex, Christian will start a tight hunt to avenge his colleague;

Fast and Furious [Mediaset, ore 21:04]: initial episode of the famous saga starring Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker. The latter plays an undercover cop, Brian O ‘Conner, charged with investigating the figure of Dominic “Dom” Toretto, involved in multiple illegal activities. However, their relationship will result in a deep friendship;

The Old Man & The Gun [Rai Movie, ore 21:10]: Robert Redford and Casey Affleck star in this detective drama. The first plays Forrest Tucker, a man whose life has been studded with continuous robberies and escapes, the second is a detective, fascinated by the shots scored by Tucker, who is put in charge of the investigation, to hunt him down;

Bet with death [Iris, ore 21:00]: Clint Eastwood and Liam Neeson star in this detective story, which sees Inspector Callaghan in action for the fifth and final time. This time, the detective will have to investigate the mysterious deaths of the members of the crew of a horror film: he will have to find him before he reaches the end of his list;

Shadowhunters – City of Bones [Italia 2, ore 21:15]: Lily Collins plays the young Clary, who discovered she belonged to the Shadowhunters, warrior angels fighting in the other part of New York, the underground one populated by werewolves, vampires, demons and other dark creatures.