Fast and Furious: Brie Larson will join the delivery of “Fast and Furious 10” | Film and Television

The family of “Fast and furious” it grows more and more, and a couple of months ago it was confirmed Jason Momoa among their ranks, but now they decided to bet on a woman, and the chosen one was Brie Larsonbecoming the latest addition to the sequel.

It was through a photograph published in Instagram by his own Vin Diesel where the two actors appear with a message in which the actor assures that he is proud to add a winner of the Oscar to the franchise.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh, you say to yourself ‘That’s Captain Marvel.’ There’s clearly love and laughter in this picture.”Diesel wrote in an Instagram caption below a photo of him and Larson.

“However, what you don’t see is the character that you will be introduced to in ‘Fast 10’. You have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected but longed for. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY”wrote the actor.

In this way, Brie Larson joins the massive action franchise, playing an unspecified role in the upcoming tenth film in the series, alongside a cast that features familiar faces like Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson Y Sung Kangalong with series newcomer Jason Momoawho is rumored to play the villain.

And who was franchise director justin linand came back to lead “F9” after not participating in several of the previous films, he is back in the director’s chair.

Larson’s reps didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but Brie has stated in the past that she’s a fan of the story and would love to be a part of the series.