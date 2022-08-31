Fast and Furious cars exhibited at Spa-Francorchamps for SpaAsia

************ ************ **** ** ************ ********** ** ******** ** ***** **** ** ******* ** ******** ** ****** ** *********** ********* ****** ****** ** ****** ********** * ************* ******** ****** ******* *** ******** **** * ** ** **** * *** ***** ** ** **** ******* *** *********** ** * ********* ** ** ********* ******** *** ********** * **** ** * ******

The results of the Spa GP: “We wanted to show that we were able to keep it!”

Managing Director of Spa Grand Prix, Vanessa Maes draws a positive assessment of the 2022 edition of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Un year after a rainy edition and after weeks of rumors about the future of the event, the Belgian Grand Prix was a popular success with an attendance of 360,000 people over the weekend and a renewed contract for 2023.

