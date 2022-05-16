Fast and Furious confirmed a new actor

The good news continues to arrive for lovers of the Fast and Furious saga, which has been brightening the lives of its fans for more than 20 years., and this thanks to the 10 films that have filled movie theaters around the world with action and adventure. Between the changes, and after the departure of Justin Lin, there will be a new director.

During the last year there have been several changes that have been announced, and the ones that have stood out the most are the arrival of new actors who will join this ‘family’ headed by Vin Diesel. Among the new hires are names like Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and one of the most anticipated: Jason Momoa.

Now the new member of the saga has arrived, a saga that may be writing its last chapter, although this has not yet been confirmed, and according to several of his followers, hopefully it will not be confirmed. The actor who completes this family is Alan Ritchson, famous for the Reacher series. It should be noted that he was also seen in The Hunger Games of 2013, in the Ninja Turtles, among others.

The role he will play is not yet known, but there are those who say that he could be one of the “bad guys” in the script, all this in the company of “Acuaman” (Jason Momoa), but others indicate that he could join the Toretto family, all this in search of filling the space left by the great Paul Walker.

With all these new pieces, they are waiting for what the new director, Louis Leterrier, proposes, who, as we already mentioned, He comes to replace Justin Lin, an expert who had been handling the scenes of cars, action and bullets for 6 films. Leterrier is recognized for films such as Transporter, which starred Jason Statham, who is also part of the ‘Fast’ family.

For now it is not known if he will only direct this one, or also the 11th, which the experts assure would be the last, what he does know is that the action is guaranteed, because as we already mentioned, he knows how to combine this genre with that of cars, but also achieve incredible things, as he did almost a decade ago with the Incredible Hulk.

