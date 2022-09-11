“Fast and Furious”: Dom Toretto’s cousin who has not yet appeared in the movies | Fast and Furious nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

Today, “Fast and furious” It is one of the great sagas that enjoy great recognition worldwide. Starring Vin Diesel, she is about to release her tenth film and many fans are already looking forward to what this feature film will be.

In this sense, it is known thatFast X” is the title of the penultimate tape of the saga known in English as “fast and furious”. And, with its upcoming release, some people are wondering if there’s a chance to add more of the family to the cast. Dom Toretto.

For that reason, today we present to you one of his cousins ​​of the protagonist of the franchise, who is the member of the toretto family that has not yet appeared in the movies of the “Fast and Furious” series.

THE MEMBERS OF THE TORETTO FAMILY THAT HAVE APPEARED IN THE TAPES

The family is one of the most important concepts of the entire saga. In this way, we have met some of the relatives of Dom Toretto on the tapes. For example, his sister Mineplayed by actress Jordan Brewsterand to her children, Jack and Olivia O’Conner.

In addition, the protagonist of the franchise had a son named Brian Mark with Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) and married Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez). He has also introduced himself to his cousin Ferdinand.

Later, during the events of “Fast & Furious 9″, we met his brother Jacob Toretto (John Cena) and we saw some flashbacks his father’s, Jack Toretto. Finally, it has been announced that Rita Moreno will play the grandmother of Sun in the next film in the franchise.

Dom and Jakob Toretto clashed in “Fast & Furious 9” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

THE MEMBER OF THE TORETTO WHO HAS NOT APPEARED IN THE MOVIES

In accordance with ScreenRantone of the characters who is a member of the family Toretto and who has not yet appeared in the films of the franchise is the one who starred in the animated series “Fast and Furious: Spies behind the wheel” (in English: “Fast & Furious Spy Racers”).

Is about Tony TorettoCousin of Dominic. Throughout six seasons, he was the main character in the production of Netflix which dealt with how a group of teenagers infiltrated an elite motorsports league controlled by an evil organization seeking world domination.

Considering that Sun made some cameos in the production, it is likely that there is the possibility of incorporating this character into some of the last two films in the saga. Thus, it would be the first time that he would appear in a production live action.

Tony Toretto is the protagonist of “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” (Photo: Netflix)

WHO COULD PLAY TONY TORETTO IN THE MOVIES?

The actor who gives the voice to Tony in fiction it is Tyler Poseyinterpreter recognized for his work in “teen wolf”. Therefore, it seems to be the great alternative to bring the character to life in feature films.

Perhaps the only difficulty for the actor of 30 years is that, in the series, the character is a teenager. However, he could be portrayed as someone older in the feature films, given that the fictional timeline of Netflix It’s not entirely clear about the movies.

Considering the importance of family to this franchise, the addition of Tony Toretto to the tapes It would be one of the great decisions that many fans will surely celebrate.