Fast and Furious: Dwayne Johnson replies to Diesel and permanently closes the door

About two months after the appeal of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson he replies to his colleague and definitively refuses to join him and the rest of the “family” in the concluding chapter of Fast and Furious.

In an interview with CNN Entertainment, Johnson expresses his belief that Diesel’s recent appeal for his return in Fast & Furious 10 is an example of the “manipulation” of the actor. Johnson explains that he and Diesel had private conversations in which he made it clear he would not be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson claims he was “steadfast but cordial in [sue] words “and that he would” always support the cast “; however, he goes on to say that “there is no possibility that [lui] come back “.

“I was very surprised with Vin’s recent post. Last June, when Vin and I actually got in touch not via social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I wasn’t going back to the franchise. I was firm but friendly in my words and said that I would always support the cast and cheer on the success of the franchise, but that there was no chance I would return. I have also spoken privately with my partners at Universal who have supported me and understand the problem.

Vin’s recent public post was an example of her manipulation. I did not like that he mentioned his children in the post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out. We talked about it months ago and we came to a clear understanding. My goal has always been to end my amazing journey with this amazing “Fast & Furious” franchise with gratitude and grace. It is a pity that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I am confident in the “Fast” universe and its ability to consistently deliver entertainment to the public, and I really wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter. “