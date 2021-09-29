Fast and Furious in space? Vin Diesel talks about his initial reaction







We have known for some time now that Fast and Furious 9, the awaited new chapter of the famous adrenaline saga starring Vin Diesel, will have scenes that will be set in space.

In fact, already the official trailer of the film (which will arrive in Italian cinemas this summer), had confirmed that some members of Dom Toretto’s crew – such as Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) – will be able to fly thanks to machines conceived as real spacecraft.

Now, in a recent interview with EW, it was Diesel who shared his initial reaction to the idea of ​​taking the franchise into space. While it may have seemed like child’s play to some, the star of the saga admitted that he felt quite torn, swinging between being opposed and favorable.

“Oh my God, I have really mixed emotions about it”, he explained to the famous magazine. “I get this Cheshire Cat smile on my face when I think about it. It is bold, unabashedly outrageous. It makes me think: ‘No, no, no and again no!’, And immediately after: ‘But wait a minute… maybe yes! ”. And then I say to myself: ‘If we make it, that’s fine. Otherwise, we can say that we have at least tried ‘. “

The cast of Fast and Furious 9 is the final chapter of the saga

Fast and Furious 9 will see in the cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Lucas Black, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren And Charlize Theron. Recall that the tenth chapter of the saga is already in pre-production. According to reports, chapter number 10 of the saga – which will be divided into two parts – will definitively conclude the main series, following the events that we will see in the ninth chapter.