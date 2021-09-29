News

Fast and Furious in space? Vin Diesel talks about his initial reaction

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We have known for some time now that Fast and Furious 9, the awaited new chapter of the famous adrenaline saga starring Vin Diesel, will have scenes that will be set in space.

In fact, already the official trailer of the film (which will arrive in Italian cinemas this summer), had confirmed that some members of Dom Toretto’s crew – such as Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) – will be able to fly thanks to machines conceived as real spacecraft.

Now, in a recent interview with EW, it was Diesel who shared his initial reaction to the idea of ​​taking the franchise into space. While it may have seemed like child’s play to some, the star of the saga admitted that he felt quite torn, swinging between being opposed and favorable.

Loading...
Advertisements

“Oh my God, I have really mixed emotions about it”, he explained to the famous magazine. “I get this Cheshire Cat smile on my face when I think about it. It is bold, unabashedly outrageous. It makes me think: ‘No, no, no and again no!’, And immediately after: ‘But wait a minute… maybe yes! ”. And then I say to myself: ‘If we make it, that’s fine. Otherwise, we can say that we have at least tried ‘. “

The cast of Fast and Furious 9 is the final chapter of the saga

Fast and Furious 9 will see in the cast Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Lucas Black, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren And Charlize Theron. Recall that the tenth chapter of the saga is already in pre-production. According to reports, chapter number 10 of the saga – which will be divided into two parts – will definitively conclude the main series, following the events that we will see in the ninth chapter.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

611
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
471
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
431
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
430
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
429
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
417
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
414
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
412
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
376
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top