Fast and Furious & Jurassic Park: For Chris Pratt, “never say never”

Several weeks ago, a strange rumor was circulating on social networks. According to some people, whose sources remain far too vague, not to say non-existent, a totally improbable project could see the light of day. We’re talking about a crossover between the Jurassic Park and Fast and Furious franchises here. Having Chris Pratt on hand for an interview ahead of the release of Jurassic World: The World After, we asked the American actor about it.

“Never say never”

The merger of two major cinematographic sagas, as pleasant as the idea on paper, cannot be done without thinking twice. No doubt Fast and Furious and Jurassic Park fans would speak out and criticize a project that could turn into a nice kid. I have to say that skillfully mix large cars and gigantic creatures straight from the Jurassic era can not be done easily. There is certainly the comic “Chronicles of the Xenozoic era”, more generally known as Cadillacs and Dinosaurs and published in the late 80s, but this is a pulp story that can afford to dare everything .

For American actor Chris Pratt (Star-Lord – Guardians of the Galaxy and Owen Grady – Jurassic World), such a project has very little chance of seeing the light of day, even if according to him nothing is ever set in stone. A “Jurassic & Furious” movie in 2022 remains a fantasy born of fan imagination, and nothing else.

I heard those rumours. Often, fans create these kinds of stories. It’s more of a fantasy than anything else. The studio didn’t tell me anything about it, but hey… “Never say never”. If that were to happen, I wouldn’t sign anything without having read the script and without having understood how someone would manage, via a certain narrative gymnastics, to mix these two universes. I’m not saying it will never happen, but it seems very unlikely to me. Sounds more like a fan theory. – Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: The World After)

Fast and Furious 10

It has now been two weeks since information about Fast and Furious 10 continues to enrich the debates around the saga on the web. By posting several photos and/or videos on the various social networks (Instagram, Twitter, etc.) Vin Diesel, but also Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa, arouse the curiosity of fans. This tenth and penultimate episode of the main series is scheduled for a whirlwind start in theaters during the month of May 2023, a year from now.

The film was originally to be directed by Justin Lin, an artist who has officiated on several episodes of Fast & Furious as well as on Star Trek: Without Limits. The latter, however, left his post in the middle of filming in early May 2022 without the reasons for his departure being clearly explained. He was replaced at short notice by French director Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans, Insaisissables). This rapid replacement is explained by the costs related to the resignation of Justin Lin. A day of filming would amount to 600 thousand, or even $1 million in deadweight losses for Universal Pictures.

About the Fast and Furious saga