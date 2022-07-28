Fast and Furious: Michelle Rodriguez teases the future of the franchise

The tenth film in the Fast and Furious saga hits theaters next year. We will then have to say goodbye to Dom and his family at the end of the eleventh film in the series. But several projects in development seem to indicate that the franchise could expand otherwise.

The Fast and Furious journey began in 2001. Franchise Matters nine films and a spin-off (Hobbs and Shaw), and will expand with the end of the two-part saga : Fast X and Fast and Furious 11. The formula works, carried by Vin Diesel, hoisting the franchise to the eighth rank of the biggest cinematographic licenses. The story of Dom Toretto and his family must now end with dignity, with a two-part finale, in 2023 and 2024.

We do not yet know much about Fast and Furious 11. On the other hand, on the side of Fast X, things are well established, despite the departure of the director Justin Lin (Star Trek: Without limits), replaced by French Louis Leterrier (Elusive). The whole team is back, including Vin Diesel (Dom Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Leticia Ortiz) or Sung Kang (Han Lue). Charlize Theron (Cipher) is also back, as well as Helen Mirren (Queenie) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw). Among the new faces, we will discover the characters embodied by Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Invited to San Diego Comic-Con to promote the film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor of Thieves, the actress Michelle Rodriguez told Deadline that the filming of the 10th Fast and Furious was ending in a few weeks and that she had finished filming all her scenes. The actress also gave some hints about the franchise’s future: “At some point, we will have to pass the torch to the younger generation. Don’t worry, we’ll take the kids out! It will happen.“She replied when the newspaper asked her if she was going to participate in other films in the saga.

According to Michelle Rodriguez, we might see the children of Dom and Elena, or Brian and Mia take over from their famous parents. They could then start a new saga derived from Fast and Furious, but in this case, a temporal ellipsis will be necessary, the children in question being still far too young to replace Dom and his team. Other projects are also in the pipeline, such as a sequel to Hobbs and Shawas well as another spin-off on female charactersled by Charlize Theron.

We will probably have other answers in Fast X scheduled for release on May 24, 2023 in France.