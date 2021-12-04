Fast and Furious Only original parts: the locations

20 years have passed since the first film of the acclaimed saga “Fast and Furious”, which over the years has become one of the most loved and successful action film sagas ever. Each film features a gripping storyline loaded with twists, thrilling action scenes and suggestive locations.

In this article we will therefore discover the locations of the fourth film in the saga, “Fast and Furious – Original Parts Only”.

The fourth film was directed by Justin Lin And written by Chris Morgan and came out in 2009. The story obviously sees the return of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker as Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner respectively. Filming locations are mainly located in Los Angeles, in California and in Mexico, plus some studio work in the Sylmar And Culver Studios.

Locations of “Fast and Furious – Original parts only”: Opening scene

Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) have built a new life south of the border in the “Dominican Republic”, which is nothing more than a mix of locations in California and Mexico. The opening sequence sees them leading a team of racers in robbery of a truck fuel load. The chase and theft scene takes place entirely on a high-speed highway.

The cars were filmed running along the Templin Highway, which is the winding mountain road north of Los Angeles, which connects theInterstate 5 with the north end of Castaic Lake, a few miles north of Castaic.

At the post-robbery celebration, Toretto discovers that the police are on his trail, so he quietly leaves. The torchlit beach party was shot on coast near San Pedro, south of Los Angeles.

Locations of “Fast and Furious – Original parts only”: Street Race

One of the most adrenaline-pumping scenes in the film is the race on the streets of Los Angeles. This is organized by the cartel of the international criminal Arturo Braga (John Ortiz) to find a new pilot. Both Dom and Brian participate in this race, both determined to go undercover among the ranks of the cartel for track down Lettie’s killer (Michelle Rodriguez), Dom’s girlfriend.

Potential drivers meet atAroma Golf Range, 3680 Wilshire Boulevard, in Midtown, an indoor driving range, from which the challenge begins. Following the chase’s path, even at a leisurely and legal pace, is impossible though: this scene is in fact a jumble of locations largely around the city center.

As soon as the cars roar out of the golf course parking lot, they immediately head north up North Spring Street in Chinatown. Under the bend of the subway elevated line, which is actually much further south, the unexpected right turn from Alpine Street to Alameda Street causes a multiple rear-end collision. Finally, the narrow alley through which O’Conner takes a shortcut, goes from South San Pedro Street to Crocker Street, parallel to East 7th Street, Downtown.

Locations of “Fast and Furious – Original parts only”: Mexico

Towards the end of the fil, after the failure of the meeting with Braga, Dom and Brian they follow the criminal on the run to Mexico. The city where they reach it is actually located in Mexico and it’s Magdalena de Kino, in the Sonora region.

The interior of the church where Toretto has to decide whether to take cold revenge or capture Braga for trial in the United States is Presbytero Jaime Salcido in the district of Fatima.