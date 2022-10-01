Entertainment

Fast and Furious quiz: a photo of Vin Diesel, find the right episode of the saga! – Cinema news

Are you the biggest fan of the Fast and Furious saga? It’s time to prove it with this quiz that mixes all the episodes of the franchise led by Vin Diesel!

The tenth part of Fast and Furious is expected for May 24, 2023 at the cinema! In the meantime, test your knowledge of the fast and furious saga with our quiz reserved for fans of Vin Diesel and its beautiful bodies!

Currently filming, Fast X is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, after Justin Lin walked out over artistic disputes with Vin Diesel.

The big villain of the film will be camped by another Hollywood big arm, Jason Momoa, alias Aquaman. “It’s fun, I’m going to play the bad guy, which I haven’t done in a long time. Now it’s up to me to be the bad boy. But a very flamboyant bad boy. With a bit of panache! “he confided in March.

As part of the promotion for the 3rd season of See, Entertainment Tonight grilled Jason Momoa about his role in Fast X.

“I had never played a character like that before. He is evil, eccentric and androgynous”he revealed. “He’s very sadistic and at the same time very funny. It’s really weird”he concluded.

The adjective “androgynous” has caused a lot of ink to flow on social networks. By calling his bad guy that, Momoa has stirred the curiosity of fans of the fast and furious franchise. To find out more, we will have to wait for a first trailer!

The 9th opus, released in July 2021, had garnered 726 million dollars in worldwide revenue, despite the restrictions following the Covid pandemic.

