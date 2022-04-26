Fast and Furious reveals the villains of the new Fast X

Given the promise that it will be one of the most epic and emotional endings, the great conclusion of Fast and furious It already generates great expectation among fans. The saga released back in 2001, will have its grand finale with two final films that promise to take the action to the extreme like never before.

For the tenth installment, titled Fast Xits protagonist Vin Diesel Vwill once again put himself in the shoes of Dominic Toretto, and he will do so along with the rest of the other well-known faces of the cast such as Michelle Rodriguez in the role of Letty, Tyrese Gibson like Roman, Ludacris as Tej, and Sung Kang like Han. To these already familiar faces new ones will be added by the hand of Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior Y Jason Momoa.

Vin Diesel with Brie Larson, one of the new cast members

As previously reported, Momoa will give life to the villain of the story, of whom very little is known so far. Previously, the actor had offered some details of his mysterious character, who is known to share scenes with Cipher, the cyber-terrorist played by Charlize Theron in the previous Fast and Furious movies.

Although at the moment it is unknown if these two characters will cross paths, the truth is that fans will be excited to know that they are up to something. Or at least that’s what Theron hinted at in one of his recent posts on social media.

Charlize anticipates the return of Cipher

After sharing with his followers a first glimpse of his character’s return to the franchise, the oscar winner shared an image with Momoa.

Related news

The actress shared a series of black and white photos through her Instagram profile. In one of them she anticipates Cipher’s return, while in another she is accompanied by Momoa. “Look who decided to join the party,” she wrote. South African performer.

Theron and Momoa pose together for the new Fast X

It must be remembered that the villain played by Charlize Theron made her first appearance in fast and furious 8 (The Fate of the Furious), and then returned for fast and furious 9 (Fast 9). Now everything seems to indicate that the woman could have a new ally when it comes to wanting to end Dom Toretto and his men.

Without a doubt, this will not be the first nor the last glimpse that fans will have of Fast Xthe new movie Fast and furious ahead of the grand finale. With filming about to begin, we can be sure that Vin Diesel, who is also a producer of the saga, will be in charge of pampering the fans with small advances of what is to come. fast and furious 10 will have again justin lin in the director’s chair and plans his premiere for 2023.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!