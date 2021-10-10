Fast and Furious, surprise presence in the cast: the announcement of Vin Diesel

The wait is growing for Fast and Furious 9, to be released in Italy on August 18th. Vin Diesel spoke of a surprise presence

Fast and Furious warm up your engines and get ready to hit the big screen for the ninth chapter of the saga. In China and other Asian countries the film has already made its debut, while Italian fans will have to wait until next 18 August. Vin Diesel & Co. are ready to return to the cinema and thrill millions of viewers once again, with a plot more and more articulated.

In the meantime, however, it is already time to think in chapter 10 (conclusive?) of the entire franchise. Rumors and possible rumors about presences never seen before are already chasing each other within the cast. The names are those of great actors who have been part of Hollywood for years, but not only. There is a possible surprise presence about which Vin Diesel spoke.

Fast and Furious, will there be the daughter of Paul Walker in the cast?

Within the cast of Fast and Furious 10 there might also be Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul. The news is finding more and more confirmation, so much so that it was also the leading actor who talked about it Vin Diesel during a recent interview. “At the moment I would not rule out anything. I do not want to give you details about Fast and Furious 10 yet, but let’s say that no possibility is currently precluded” has explained Dom Toretto to the microphones of E! News: “Paul Walker? When the tragedy occurred in 2013, we stopped filming F&F 7 for about five months. We were pondering what to do as we mourned“.

“After some discussion, the studio accepted a bold decision to allow the character to exist in our mythology. We started this franchise together, and together we started this brotherhood. Our brotherhood that will survive this franchiseHe then concluded Vin Diesel.

Fans are already eagerly awaiting, and of course they would be delighted to welcome the return of a member of the Walker family within the set. We will see in the coming months what the writers and producers of the saga will think.