Fast and Furious takes an unexpected ecological step

fast and furious es one of the most profitable franchises of the last time. In this saga we learned about the history and adventures of the clan led by Dominic Toretto, who went through one and a thousand obstacles driving sports vehicles at high speed. Throughout the nine cinematic installments, we got caught up with both the story and the different car models that appeared in the movies.

It is somewhat difficult to imagine this saga without luxury cars, engines, bellows and gasoline. Considering the changes that we are experiencing as a society, where we seek to care for and protect the environment Can you imagine Toretto driving an electric car?

Although it may seem like a somewhat crazy idea, we tell you that, according to what is observed in a video recorded by a fan during filming, “Fast and Furious” would include electric cars in its new film installment, specifically a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Did you expect it? To see these models on screen we will have to wait until 2023, the year in which the tenth film in the saga is expected to be released, a film that will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, Jordana Brewster, Tires Gibson, Chris “Ludacris ” Bridges, Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa.