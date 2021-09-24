Fast and Furious, the last two films will tell a unique story

We already know what the future of “Fast & Furious” will be. Chapters ten and eleven will conclude the story told from 2001 to today. After the ninth, the last narrative arc will therefore begin. He talked about this Justin Lin , director of five films of this famous saga. Interviewed by “Collider”, he explained how he sees the next two films as one story.

An idea also confirmed by Vin Diesel , who explained how for almost ten years he has been discussing with Pablo Walker the possibility of closing the entire cycle with the tenth film. Being part of the MCU it comes naturally to me to think of closing a great story like this with two films. We talked about it and it became a reality ”.

Here are his words: “It can be said that the last two films of the saga are a single story. I’m very happy, considering how initially, in the early stages of the franchise, you had to work hard to earn a sequel. Being here and talking about two other films is great. Every day I think about what has been established up to this point, in order to obtain the best result ”.

Will Fast & Furious continue?

Justin Lin is not tired of “Fast & Furious” and would like more. As the main story comes to an end after the eleventh film, there may be opportunities for further spin-off sequels. The first was “Hobbs & Shaw”, born from The Rock’s departure from the main franchise. Considering the excellent result obtained, it cannot be excluded that we look back in this direction.

The hypothesis of a “Fast & Furious” was feared totally feminine. Something that would make you explode with joy Michelle Rodriguez And Jordana Brewster, who on several occasions have talked about this dream of theirs. Interviewed by “Screen Rant”, Justin Lin expressed himself on the possibility of other sequels, perhaps on different media: “Things change constantly and the mind goes to streaming and TV, to media other than cinema. What I love about this franchise are the conversations with the actors, about their characters and the narrative arcs that see them as protagonists. This universe has become something huge. You won’t see 80% of those conversations on screen ”.

What is certain, for the moment, is that “Hobbs & Shaw 2” it will do. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will return to the screen as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. Furthermore, the presence of Idris Elba, again as Brixton Lore, and Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, cannot be excluded. Production is at work and different ideas are being worked on. These are the latest updates that give fans hope.