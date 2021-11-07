News

Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel appeals to Dwayne Johnson

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read

With a public post on Instagram, Vin Diesel appeals to Dwayne Johnson to convince him to return for the Fast and Furious finale.

The “rivalry” between Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson has been going on for years now. We know that Johnson has had some quarrels (on and off set) with Diesel, and for this he has decided to leave the saga of Fast and Furious, in which he entered chapter number 6 and attended the seventh and eighth, but of course not nine. Now Diesel, with a heartfelt message, seeks reconciliation and to bring his colleague back to the stable for the grand finale.

My little brother, Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the Fast 10 finale. As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at my house. There is no Christmas that goes by without your congratulations… but the time has come.
The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I promise we will be able to reach and create the best Fast in the final of 10! And I say it with my heart… but you have to make yourself heard, don’t leave the franchise in abeyance because you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you will take the opportunity and fulfill your destiny.

It remains to be seen how Johnson, currently working with Disney and Warner Bros. on properties such as Black Adam And Jungle Cruise. He swore and perjured that he had abandoned the main line of the saga, but be available for a second Hobbs & Shaw, and that he thought Diesel’s claims about their relationship a bit ridiculous, while wishing him all possible success. We look forward to any response.

Read also:


Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson would like a crossover with Wonder Woman and Deadpool

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson would like a crossover with Wonder Woman and Deadpool

Black Adam: the producer opens to a possible crossover with Wonder Woman

Black Adam: the producer opens to a possible crossover with Wonder Woman

Hobbs & Shaw 2: Dwayne Johnson has an idea for the sequel

Hobbs & Shaw 2: Dwayne Johnson has an idea for the sequel

Vin Diesel accompanied Paul Walker's daughter to the altar

Vin Diesel accompanied Paul Walker’s daughter to the altar

Red Notice: Netflix movie trailer starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Red Notice: Netflix movie trailer with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson explains why he can beat Superman

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson explains why he can beat Superman

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process

August 12, 2021

1inch comes on Optimism scaling solution, buy now?

August 18, 2021

Cryptocurrencies in the IMF’s crosshairs: from the boom of Bitcoin & Co. new risks to financial stability

October 1, 2021

Eva Green: 10 things you don’t know about the actress

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button