Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel appeals to Dwayne Johnson

The “rivalry” between Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson has been going on for years now. We know that Johnson has had some quarrels (on and off set) with Diesel, and for this he has decided to leave the saga of Fast and Furious, in which he entered chapter number 6 and attended the seventh and eighth, but of course not nine. Now Diesel, with a heartfelt message, seeks reconciliation and to bring his colleague back to the stable for the grand finale.

My little brother, Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the Fast 10 finale. As you know, my kids call you Uncle Dwayne at my house. There is no Christmas that goes by without your congratulations… but the time has come.

The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo. I promise we will be able to reach and create the best Fast in the final of 10! And I say it with my heart… but you have to make yourself heard, don’t leave the franchise in abeyance because you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you will take the opportunity and fulfill your destiny.

It remains to be seen how Johnson, currently working with Disney and Warner Bros. on properties such as Black Adam And Jungle Cruise. He swore and perjured that he had abandoned the main line of the saga, but be available for a second Hobbs & Shaw, and that he thought Diesel’s claims about their relationship a bit ridiculous, while wishing him all possible success. We look forward to any response.

