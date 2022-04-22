Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel fought for Jordana Brewster to return to Fast X

Vin Diesel has revealed Jordana Brewster’s character was cut from the script of FastX.

The comedian, who plays the franchise’s protagonist, Dominic Toretto, revealed on Instagram that the filming of FastX had started, before sharing an old photo of him, Jordana Brewster, who plays her sister Mia, and the tragically deceased Paul Walker, who plays Brian, Mia’s boyfriend.

“When the scenario of F10 reached me, Mia Toretto was excluded. Someone to whom I attributed the deep friendship that binds Dom and Brian. I was so disappointed, I didn’t see how to continue. After all, I didn’t want to do another Fast if Brian didn’t come back in 4. I don’t need to remind you of all the petitions you sent to the studio for Letty to come back at the end of 5,” he wrote.

It was one of her daughters who told Justin Lin, the director, that Mia had to come back in FastX.

“You will never know who fixed this. My daughter, the Alpha Angel, said bluntly to the director: “no Mia, no Fast 10“,” he shared.

According to him, each Fast must ‘honor [son] brother” Paul Walker, who died in 2013. “I will not rest until I have made him proud, as well as you, and the universe”, he concludes.

Universal Studios has confirmed to The Wrap that Jordana Brester will return for FastXalongside Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang, along with Charlize Theron and newcomers Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson.

The film is slated for release in May 2023.

