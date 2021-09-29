Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel opens to Paul Walker’s daughter

Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga is approaching, and after the announcement of the July presentation at the Cannes Film Festival, the August 18 of 2021, anticipated by the national previews of 3 and 4 August. And while fans are counting the days, Vin Diesel & Co. are already thinking about the future. Which could include a surprising return, that of the daughter of the late Paul Walker, Meadow Rain Walker.

Twenty-two years, after the death of her father, the girl had risen to the headlines above all for legal reasons, and a couple of lawsuits (one family member and one, billionaire, won against Porsche). Founder of the philanthropic organization Paul Walker Foundation, which she manages with the help of her friend Vin, today she is one model more and more in demand and very active on social network. It is therefore almost natural to think of her as a possible one new entry in the ‘Family’ of the Fast Saga after the appearance of the brothers Caleb and Cody Walker in the seventh chapter.

Vin Diesel: the Fast and Furious saga will end after two more films

Own Vin Diesel he was rather cryptic, not to say possiblist, in addressing the subject in an interview for E !. When asked about Paul Walker’s legacy in the franchise, he revealed the deal with Studios a “Allow the character to exist in the mythology of the Saga”. Decision that opens the door to the entrance of the young woman, which would constitute her debut as an actress. Though hesitating, the popular Dominic Toretto eventually admitted the following:

I would not rule out anything. Let’s just say, without revealing all the secrets of Fast 10, that nothing is excluded.

In short, we will have to be patient again, waiting for the film directed by Justin Lin, in which we will find Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. And who knows that he does not start again from the family history of Brian and Mia, and from the possible subsequent developments in the life of the woman, left alone with her son Jack. The answer could begin to be understood already in the next one Fast & Furious 9.