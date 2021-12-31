Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker: “I miss you”

It has been 8 years since the death of Paul Walker. The actor and Vin Diesel they were linked by a great professional relationship and friendship. Together they shot the films of the cult saga “Fast & Furious”. The friendship between the two actors was then tragically cut short by the car accident that took Walker’s life.

Every year Vin Diesel pays homage to the memory of his great friend on the anniversary of his death. Just a few months ago he gave his arm to the model Meadow Walker, 22, of Paul, who died in 2013, accompanying her to the altar. Here is today’s touching message posted on Instagram:

“I have so many things to tell you. I remember that day where we were shooting that scene in F4 where we ate Chinese food and ended up punching each other like real brothers. The scene ended with you saying to me ‘Letty just wanted me to go home Dom…’. When we finished shooting that day you walked into my trailer and asked me what I was thinking. You always knew when I had something wrong. I told you I was having a baby and I didn’t know what to expect and I was going to the hospital after work. I’ll never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, really cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You were obviously speaking from experience, already having an angel of your own. Eight years have passed today… and not a day goes by that I don’t reflect on the brotherhood we were lucky enough to have. Tragedies in life are always followed by blessings if you stay open and have faith. Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel you helped me prepare in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that Meadow asked to be his maid of honor. How could I have known on the set of 2008 Fast… but maybe somehow you already knew. I miss you. My kids always tell me that ‘Uncle Paul is with you dad, always…’ and in my heart I know they’re right. I miss you…”