Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel: saga will end in 2024 – Magazine

Posted on
The saga of ‘Fast and Furious’ was born in 2001 and will end in 2024: the actor and producer Vin Diesel revealed that two more adventures of Dominic Toretto await us, after the ninth which will be released in Italy in mid-August. But since “every story deserves to come to an end”, the eleventh film will be the last: will be released in 2024. “I know the fans think it shouldn’t end,” he added, “but I think all good things have to do it sooner or later. There are valid reasons for staging an ending and I think this franchise deserved it.”

Fast and Furious, the saga ends in 2024

The first ‘Fast and Furious’ had cost little (38 million dollars) and had had a considerable success with the public, but the saga really took off only with the fifth, sixth and seventh chapter, expanding its range of action, increasing exponentially the rate of showmanship, winning critical acclaim e a princely box office: The seventh film was the first in the series to exceed $ 1 billion at the box office and did so with momentum, going over $ 1.5 billion.

The fact that ‘Fast and Furious 11’ will represent the end of a cycle does not mean, however, that we will stop witnessing the pyrotechnic adventures of highly skilled pilots. In Hollywood, nothing is thrown away and the doors remain open for any spin-offs dedicated to one or more characters (after all, we already had ‘Hobbs & Shaw’) or even for a reboot with a brand new cast.




Fast and Furious 9

Expected in Italian cinemas starting from 18 August 2021, ‘Fast and Furious 9’ brings back the criminal Cypher, who intends take revenge on Dominic Toretto and his extended family. To achieve his goal he allies himself with Jakob Toretto, Dom’s bad brother, a very bitter type who can’t wait to defeat the blood of his blood and make him eat the dust (or fill him with blows, depending on).

At the direction we find Justin Lin, already author of the chapters of the saga from the third to the sixth and who is also working on the two new films planned by Universal Pictures. A lot of familiar faces return to the cast: we have Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, with new entry John Cena playing Toretto’s evil brother. There is also Sung Kang, who surprisingly returns as Han Lue, a former member of Toretto’s gang believed dead.

