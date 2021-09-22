Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel wants Michael Caine and Rita Moreno for the finale of the saga

For the last two films of Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel would like to involve Rita Moreno And Michael Caine, to assign him the roles of Dom Toretto’s grandmother and the patriarch of the Shaw family respectively.

Michael Caine in a scene from Sleuth

Two months after the release of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga in Italian cinemas, the news arrives that the protagonist and producer of the saga, Vin Diesel, has already added two Oscar-winning actors to his wish list for the series finale cinemas that, we remember, will be divided into two films, in the style of Kill Bill.

After involving a large number of Hollywood celebrities in films released in theaters from 2001 onwards, Vin Diesel chose Rita Moreno and Michael Caine to add further prestige to the saga. As reported by Variety, director Justin Lin said he and Diesel talked a lot about Ms. Toretto. Diesel confirmed the plot discussion, adding: “The speech came up in so many history meetings for Fast 10. We’ll get to Dom’s grandmother. And the person I’m so happy to argue with for that role is Rita Moreno.“.

In Plain Sight: Mary McCormack and Rita Moreno in the episode Coma Chameleon

For her part, the Oscar winner for West Side Story told Variety: “I’m just waiting for your call. I think it’s a fabulous idea. I hope you put me in black leather“A role in Fast and Furious would bring Moreno for the first time in the world of the great Hollywood action franchises. A very different speech for Michael Caine who, on the other hand, has already starred in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and is no stranger. In an interview with the New York Times, Helen Mirren, who plays Magdalene Shaw on Fast, let it slip that Diesel wanted Caine to play her character’s husband, the patriarch of the Shaw family. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but apparently Vin came up with Michael Caine’s idea“said Mirren.”I mean, wouldn’t that be great? It would be so beautiful and absolutely perfect. So we’ll see“.

Fast and Furious 9 marked Mirren’s third appearance in the franchise, but it was the first film in which the Oscar winner drove a car in an action sequence. Mirren said he shot the scene in three or four days, explaining: “Of course all the brilliant stunt driving was done by experienced pilots. I’m a big supporter, by the way, of stunts that should be able to win an Oscar. I think there should be a category because the contribution of stunts to so many movies nowadays is huge and extraordinary“.