Fast and Furious, Vin Diesel’s car up for auction: how much it costs

If there is a saga of films that has raised cars to real cult objects, this is definitely Fast and Furious. Soon the car used by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker will be auctioned: exceptional figure.

A saga that has rightfully entered the history of cinema. Not so much for the plots or the stories, but for having made protagonists, almost as much as the actors themselves, the myriads of cars used for twenty years now. It was in fact the distant 2001 when Vin Diesel and Paul Walker played their characters in the very first film in the series Fast and Furious. At more or less regular intervals of release we have now reached two decades of history, twenty years that have contributed to making some vehicles true icons.

One of these machines, one Corvette Grand Sport Replica, was recently auctioned and its strike price promises to be decidedly high. “A high performance vehicle built in a professional and quality way“, Assembled by the Mongoose garage taking inspiration from the original model dated 1963. Starting price? 85 thousand dollars, but the raises promise to reach a much higher figure.

Fast and Furious Auto: Auction until April 21st

Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel's son in the movie

This machine was built exclusively for the scenic needs of Fast and Furious Five by Mongoose Motorsports, under license from General Motors and on the set it was not used for any particular or reckless maneuver, but for the scenes shot on green screen. This is the model in which both Vin Diesel and Paul Walker have been sitting for the longest time. After filming ended, the car was bought by the production transport manager, who added it to his personal collection.

The car is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels, the suspension of the Corvette C4 from the 80s, while the engine is a 5.7-liter 380 hp V8 managed by an automatic gearbox.