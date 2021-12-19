Fast and furious, when Vin Diesel broke a stuntman’s nose

Fast and furious – which will be broadcast this afternoon at 18.43 on 20 Mediaset – is the first chapter of a successful series action dedicated to the world of clandestine car racing played by Vin Diesel and, for many years, by the actor Paul Walker who tragically lost his life in 2013 due to a car accident. Fast and furious was born after the director read an article about Vibe in which he talked about underground car racing in New York City.

Fast and furious, the plot

Released in theaters in 2001 under the direction of Rob Cohen, Fast and furious is set in Las Vegas, where Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) organizes dangerous undercover races. Toretto also seems to be connected to a series of decidedly dangerous armed robberies that are bringing the city to its knees. Thus agent Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) decides to investigate the man, accepting an undercover assignment. Brian must first earn Toretto’s trust and to do so he challenges him first to a car race where he shows off his skills and then rescues him when the police show up. However, Brian’s investigations seem to get complicated, especially when something begins to arise between him and Toretto’s sister Mia (Jordana Brewster). Meanwhile, the threat of a rival clan is looming on the horizon, led by Johnny Tran (Rick Yune).

When Vin Diesel hit a stuntman

When Fast and furious was released in theaters in the summer of 2001 no one could have ever imagined that that film about clandestine car racing it would become the first chapter of one of the most profitable film sagas ever. In fact, since 2001, nine films have arrived in the cinema, while the tenth – which should be the final chapter – is expected in 2023. To this we must also add the spin-offs, short films set in the dangerous world of Las Vegas and even an animated series. The 2001 film thus opened the doors to a veritable expanding universe, which does not seem destined to stop. At least not in the short period of time. The luck of the saga was also that of knowing how to reinvent itself in part, combining elements that look more towards the world of racing.heist movie (the so-called “big hit movie”) or thriller. However, before that Fast and furious turned into the box office that would later become, the processing of the first film led to not a few problems on the set.

One of the easiest problems to solve was the fact that the film’s two female leads – Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez – they didn’t have a driver’s license yet when they were chosen for the film. As reported The Wrap the two were not only asked to get their driving license but also to take courses at an automobile school in Las Vegas with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel to prepare the scenes in which there would actually be racing. Furthermore, as reported by the website ofInternet Movie Data Base, the processing of Fast and furious did not start under a lucky star, since at the beginning Vin Diesel was particularly reluctant to sign for the part of Toretto. He agreed only after the script was changed several times to more closely resemble what he had in mind. In addition, Vin Diesel was also the protagonist of an accident on the set. While filming the so-called Race Wars and Johnny Tran’s confrontation with the forces, the actor nudged a stuntman who, at the time, was playing the part of a security guard. The blow was so strong that the man ended up with the broken nose.