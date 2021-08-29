Fast and Furious. Why did Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel fight?

From the rivalry on the screens – which has morphed into an alliance in Furious 7 from James Wan – to the clashes behind the scenes. The dynamics between Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) e Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) was an integral part of a horizontal plot, an essential union for the success at the box office of the entire franchise which, from chapter 8 called The Fate of The Furious, has faded to an (apparently) inexplicable breaking point off the set. So let’s clarify their clashes on social media and the reasons that led to the dissolution of a prolific collaboration between two of the most popular actors in blockbuster Hollywood.

The whole truth about the quarrel between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. The post “Candy Asses” on Instagram: August 2016

Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel they started arguing with each other during the filming of the eighth chapter directed by F. Gary Gray. In an August 2016 Instagram video, which has since been removed, Johnson shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic prison fight scene with Jason Statham. In the comments section, the situation becomes very heated and the cards are suddenly revealed on the climate and the atmosphere that reigned on the set. His speech reads:

“Universal has been a great partner. My female co-stars are always great and I love them. But my male co-stars are a separate case. Some behave like honest men and true professionals, while others don’t. Those who don’t are too cowardly to do anything about it. Candy Asses ”, which translated literally would be“ candy asses ”, that is, protected by the upper floors and by the major reference, Universal. “When you watch this movie next April and it will seem to you that I am not acting in some of these scenes and that my blood is legitimately boiling … you are right.. “

This could be aimed at any member of the large cast, but in the following days it became clear that this message was addressed to one person and only one: Vin Diesel, also executive producer of the latest films in the franchise.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel face-to-face

The buzz surrounding Dwayne Johnson’s incendiary comments was really fast and furious, as the title suggests, as the world began to understand what the former WWE champion was saying about his co-stars. The whole situation got out of hand so quickly that Johnson and Diesel had to make up for it with an impromptu reunion. A meeting officially confirmed by The Rock himself in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, where the actor confirmed not only the meeting, but another rumor about him and Diesel who never shared the scene together in the eighth chapter:

“That’s right. We weren’t in any scene together. Vin and I had some discussions, including a major face-to-face in my trailer. And what I understand is that we have a substantial difference in philosophies, how we approach cinema and collaboration. It took me some time, but I am grateful for this clarity achieved by both sides. Whether we work together or not.“

Vin Diesel later said his feud with Dwayne Johnson was “swollen dramatically out of proportion“. When Vin Diesel was doing the rounds of media and press conferences, before the release of The Fate of the Furious in April 2017, everyone wanted to know one thing and one thing only: the pending issue between him and Johnson. Talking with USA Today, touched on the subject briefly and once again made it seem that it was just two colleagues in disagreement: “I don’t think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I think some things can be blown out of proportion. I don’t think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work on this franchise. In my house, he will always be Uncle Dwayne.“

But then Vin Diesel said this: “I protect the franchise. I protect everyone, including Dwayne. I’ve protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know. And it doesn’t matter. He doesn’t have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows. Dwayne only has one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this movie business and that’s me.” These comments seem to bury the proverbial hatchet, but they also feature more of that brotherly speech the actor likes to throw out, especially when it comes to Dwayne Johnson.

Loading... Advertisements

The debut of Fast & Furious 8 … Had the hatchet between The Rock and Vin Diesel been buried?

The Fate of the Furious debuted in April 2017, and Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel seemed to have left the entire conflict behind, from the moment they spoke at the ET broadcast red carpet event. When asked about his involvement in the feud and how the two left the past behind, The Rock explained that some things resolve themselves, privately and with some rationality, before getting caught up in the unstoppable flow of comments from the previous summer: “Just like, in life, you have different philosophies and people have different fundamental philosophies about how to do things. And again, the most important thing is just the movie. “

Dwayne Johnson’s comments make it seem like the alleged feud between him and Vin Diesel was nothing more than an affair starring two brothers who get upset after spending a lot of time together. If the Fast and Furious franchise has taught us anything, it’s that you don’t always have to agree with your family, but you should be there for each other.

The release of Hobbs & Shaw

The feud seemed to be over in 2019 when The Rock announced its future in Fast & Furious. When Fast & Furious – Hobbs and Shaw became an international box office hit in August 2019, the once-hot feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel was over. And this seemed to be the case even more than in September when Johnson posted a video on his Instagram page thanking everyone for the success of the spin-off before turning his attention to his Fast and Furious costar and their possible future.

“Last but not least, I want to thank Brother Vin [Diesel] for your support of Hobbs & Shaw. I’ve seen your post and I appreciate it… As you know, it’s been a wild ride. 10 years ago, when you and I talked, you invited me to the Fast and Furious family. I am grateful for that invitation. And as you know, my goal has always been, all these years, to enter the world of Fast & Furious and help elevate the franchise in any way possible. And of course, all roads lead to one thing. See you soon, Toretto.

2021: present day. Fast & Furious 9 without The Rock

In January 2021, a few months before that F9 landed in cinemas and while Fast & Furious 10 was being planned, Vin Diesel showed up on Instagram and shared a photo of Dwayne Johnson and himself with a caption claiming to be “too excitedFor what was waiting for him. And while it hasn’t been revealed whether Johnson will be returning for Fast & Furious 10, there is a suspicion that Johnson will no longer appear in the next films in the franchise. Vin Diesel went on to say that, in exact words, “Hard love” influenced the feud.

In the wake of the release of Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga in June 2021, the first film by Fast and Furious in over a decade of not having Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel spoke to Men’s Health and offered insight into what caused the two to clash so much in the beginning, which heavily impacted the feud that came after: “He was a difficult character to embody, the character of Hobbs. My approach at the time was very tough to help get the performance where it needed to be. As a producer, to say: Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who is associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, the viewers, to regard his character as someone they don’t know. Hobbs hits you like a ton of bricks. It’s something I’m proud of, this aesthetic. It took a lot of work. We had to get there and sometimes, in that moment, I could give a lot of hard love. I would do anything to get authentic performance in whatever I produce. “

Whatever problem Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel may have had, at some point it seems to be over at this point. We’ll have to see what the future holds for the two in real life and in upcoming Fast and Furious.

Read also Fast and Furious 9 – The Fast Saga: review of the film with Vin Diesel