fast cars and friend-foes (with super Vin Diesel) – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





FAST AND FURIOUS

Italy 1 at 21.20

with Vin Diesel, Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez. Directed by Rob Cohen. USA 2001 production. Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

THE PLOT. It is the first film of the well-known car series (the well-known chapter is coming to theaters as we write). Here the protagonist is Paul Walker (destined to die a few years ago). Vin Diesel for now (a lot for now) is the antagonist, Toretto, an almost villain. During the day he is an efficient and appreciated mechanic, at night he is the king of clandestine racing (his car has a heavily made-up engine). Racing is illegal and moreover based on a shady betting round. So the police decide to infiltrate one of their agents, a reckless driver, among the riders. Walker infiltrates so well that not only does he win races, but he earns Toretto’s friendship (and his sister’s love). But the law is law and the show down between the two (in the car of course) is inevitable.

WHY SEE IT. Because even if the races, after twenty years, cannot fail to remain below the spectacular performances of the last seasons, the story, which takes up the western motif of friends-enemies still works very well. Vin Diesel here definitively established himself as a cinematic animal.