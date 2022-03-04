Fast charging and long lasting batteries. Two things from MWC 2022 that we want to see in the iPhone 14

The trade-off between longevity and fast charging in a battery has come to an end. At least, this is what several smartphone manufacturers that have shown their cards at this MWC 2022 promise. A hitherto impossible combinationbut that we want to see as soon as in the iPhone 14 that we expect this 2022.

Battery longevity and fast charging, like water and oil

Compromises abound in technology, where one must give in one place to win in another. Simplifying a lot, an example of this can be the thinness and robustness of a device: if it is very thin, it can break easily. There are many other examples out there.

Although the truth is that from time to time technologies arrive that redefine variables that we thought were immovable. As happened with Apple Silicon chips, which have brought high power, great autonomy and low temperature at the same time. We may have gotten to something similar with fast charging and battery longevity.





Until now, we had to choose between a battery that lasted a long time (measured by charge cycles) or one that charged very quickly. The two things at the same time were impossible. But for some time now, manufacturers such as OPPO with its 125W, Xiaomi’s 200W and Realme with 150W have presented their proposals. The results are amazing:

OPPO fully charges the mobile in 20 minutes.

Xiaomi gets it in 8 minutes.

Realme reaches 50% in just 5 minutes.

As for the longevity of batteries subjected to such stress, OPPO promises 1,600 full charge cycles with a minimum of 80% capacity original. And Xiaomi aims at 800 cycles with 80% (for reference, Apple ensures 1,000 charge cycles at 80%).

No rumors for the iPhone 14





Wireless charging arrived with the iPhone X in 2017, a major delay regarding the competition. MagSafe landed on the iPhone 12 a couple of years ago. And now we see how this fast charging technology is created that keeps the batteries safe and durable.

The rumors make no mention of a new battery technology for the iPhone 14. In fact, absolutely nothing is known, not even what size, shape or capacity the different models will have. Although it is still a bit early for more details about this feature to be known.





A type of ultra-fast charging such as that of these manufacturers would require a power adapter at your height. And let’s remember that this, today, is not included in the box of a new iPhone. A user who wanted to take advantage of this technology in a hypothetical iPhone 14 would have to make an additional outlay, knowing that these adapters are not cheap.

Apple has always walked with great care when it comes to the batteries of its devices. ultra fast charging can be an important comfort for certain users or situations, but we will have to wait a good season if we want to see news in the apple terminal.